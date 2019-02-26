UK Envoy: Libya has “the Most Extraordinary Prospects”

By John Lee.

The British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Libya, Sir Henry Bellingham, visited Libya on Sunday to discuss trade cooperation between the two countries.

On his first visit to Libya in his new role, Sir Henry said that Libya and the United Kingdom have an “excellent bilateral relationship“.

He added:

“This is a country with the most extraordinary prospects. We could indeed see our bilateral trade not just double but probably quadruple over the next few years, particularly if we have a peace process that delivers peace …

“We are one of only two European countries with a strong embassy team here in Tripoli, on the ground, with people meeting ministers.“

(Source: UK FCO)