New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Humanitarian Affairs Officer – Reports, OCHA – Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- Telecommunications Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Administrative Assistant, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Administrative Associate, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Finance Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Child Protection Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Information Communication Technology Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Health Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Health & Nutrition Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Chief Technical Adviser, ILO – International Labour Organization
- Programme Specialist, Sexual Reproductive Health, UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund
- Communications Analyst, UNFPA – United Nations Population Fund
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
