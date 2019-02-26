Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), Zallaf Libya of Oil & Gas
- Vessel services for Bahr Essalam Field (Sabratha Platform), Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Subsea Wellhead tie-back system, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Cleaning, gauging, intelligent pigging and FFS Assessment of pipelines, Zueitina Oil Company
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
