Sebha receives Generators to boost Sewage Treatment

As part of the European Union (EU) funded ‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery ‘project, the Ministry of Local Governance (MoLG) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over three 300 Kva Generators to Sebha Municipal Council.

The generators will supply enough power to the main sewage lifting station and sewage treatment plant which suffered from power cuts, leading to flooding of sewage water over the city.

During the handover ceremony, Mayor of Sebha, Mr. Hamed Alkhialy declared: “These generators came in the right time to Sebha. They will be used in the main sewage lifting station. On this occasion, I would like to use this opportunity to thank UNDP and the EU for their generous support.”

On his part, the Manager of the Sebha branch of Water Authority, Mr. Ahmed Mjaber, stated: “The generators will allow us to boost the operational capacity of the main sewage lifting station which will serve over 100,000 people, including internally displaced people in Sebha.”

‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery’ project is funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Ministry of Local Governance and Tripoli, Sabratha, Sebha, Murzuq, Benghazi and AlKufra municipalities. It aims at helping local authorities to restore security, essential services delivery and livelihoods opportunities. The Republic of Korea also contributes to the project to improve services delivery in Ajdabiya, east Libya.

The provision of the three generators to Sebha is one of the initiatives undertaken in the city by the project, which has also recently rehabilitated Al Gurda/Goldenclinic, is working on the redesign of the main sewage pipeline and on the creation of a public park.

