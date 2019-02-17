New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- International Consultant – Electoral Team Leader, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Partnerships & Development Finance, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Data Management Results Monitor, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Public Outreach Communication, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Project Development Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Public Information Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Supply & Logistics Associate, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
