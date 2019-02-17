Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Rotary-wing air transportation Services to offshore fields, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Replacement of two desalters and two oil heater at Nafoora, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Maintenance of supply department store at Ghanfooda site, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Production separators at Nafoora field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Atlas Copco Portable Air Diesel Compressor, Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.