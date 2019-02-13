Medavia to set up Libyan Airline

By John Lee.

Malta’s Mediterranean Aviation Company Ltd (Medavia) is reported to be setting up a Libyan-based airline.

According to Forbes, the new carrier is provisionally named Medlib, or Medavia Libya, and it expects to receive an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) in the second half of this year.

CEO Rammah Ettir said scheduled flights should begin in 2020 with three leased turboprops based at Mitiga International Airport.

The airline will initially focus on domestic routes, serving “all the main cities” in Libya including Benghazi, Sebha, Misrata, Zintan, Labraq, Kufra, Ghat and Tobruk.

(Source: Forbes)