Haftar forces takes Sharara Field, say Ready to Restart Production

By John Lee.

Libya’s largest oil field is reportedly ready to resume production following its seizure by forces loyal to the eastern-based leader Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar].

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared a state of force majeure at the field in December, after it was taken over by protesters demanding more money and investment in the area.

A spokesperson for Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) told Bloomberg:

“Sharara is completely secure and ready to resume pumping … The guards at the field handed over the field to our forces peacefully.”

The move will be seen as a challenge to the NOC, and to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

(Source: Bloomberg)