Atia Kaseh Hospital is Operative again

As part of the European Union (EU) funded ‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery ‘project, the Ministry of Local Governance (MoLG) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over to alKufra Municipality the fully renovated Atia Kaseh General Hospital.

The medical center was damaged by the various conflicts that the city witnessed in the recent years. From now on approximately 5oo people will have daily access to pediatric, gynecological, surgical and emergency services in the rehabilitated hospital. The center counts now also with two operation rooms and one Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Addressing the ceremony, the Mayor of alKufra Municipality, Mr. Abdulrahman Agoob said:

“The hospital will provide quality healthcare to the residents of alKufra and neighboring towns.”

The Hospital is considered the largest and oldest medical center in the southeast region. It serves more than 80,000 people in alKufra and neighboring cities such as Tazirbu and Rabiana.

“After five months of hard work, the dream has become true. Now, the hospital will be operational 24 hours a day to provide better-quality healthcare to our citizens. It did not witness any maintenance since 2005,” The Director of the General Hospital, Mr. Ahmed Bumatary declared.

In December 2018, the project provided the hospital with two intensive care unit ambulances. The cars are already transporting 20 patients every month. Other actions taking by the project in alKufra included the rehabilitation of Libya Clinic, Al Mukhtar Clinic and the Kufra branch of Benghazi University.

