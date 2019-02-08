The Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF) 2019

The Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund (AEIF) offers alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs the opportunity to carry out public service projects using the skills and knowledge they gained during their exchange.

Through the AEIF competition, alumni may propose projects that address one of five U.S. foreign policy themes.

Fostering Economic Prosperity Building Civic Participation, Good Governance and Resilient Communities Advancing Science, Technology, Health and Innovation Promoting Inclusion and Educational Opportunity Empowering Women and Girls

Read more about the themes.

Alumni teams submit project proposals though the International Exchange Alumni (alumni.state.gov) website and compete to win awards of up to $25,000.

Since its inception in 2011, more than 425 alumni teams around the world have received funding through AEIF, including 67 teams in 2018 – two of which were from Tunisia! To read descriptions and see an interactive map of the 2018 finalist projects, please visit alumni.state.gov/aeif.

(Source: US Embassy)