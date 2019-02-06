Professional Fellows Program 2019

The Professional Fellows Program (PFP) for the Middle East and North Africa is a fully funded 6-week program (including a 4-week fellowship placement) in the U.S. for young professionals committed to empowering their communities through innovation and entrepreneurship, socially responsible businesses, and workforce development.

The Professional Fellows Program is sponsored by the United States Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by Legacy International with assistance from partners in the United Stated and the MENA region.

Legacy International is a U.S. based, non-governmental organization that equips emerging leaders to transform their values and vision into sustainable success.

Who Should Apply?

Entrepreneurs , and Social Innovators.

, and Small & medium business Owners and Managers who are investing in innovative socially conscious products and programs.

who are investing in innovative socially conscious products and programs. Individuals working in Civil Society/NGOs working on youth workforce training and development, increasing the role of marginalized populations in the economy, building financial literacy, training in technology use and IT development, and other efforts around economic empowerment.

working on youth workforce training and development, increasing the role of marginalized populations in the economy, building financial literacy, training in technology use and IT development, and other efforts around economic empowerment. Individuals working in University incubators, accelerators, and job-readiness programs, and programs focusing on business development, financial literacy, sustainable tourism, or economic development.

incubators, accelerators, and job-readiness programs, and programs focusing on business development, financial literacy, sustainable tourism, or economic development. Individuals working in Government Agencies/Ministries, national policy offices, think-tanks, and offices working to increase the presence of underrepresented citizens in the economy.

Eligible candidates must be:

25-40 years old

A current citizen and resident of: Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, or Lebanon

Speak fluent to English (enough to work full-time in a US fellowship)

Have at least two years‘ work experience in their field

Currently employed

Interest in hosting reciprocal program for Americans in your country

Able to convene 25 or more colleagues for post-trip briefings

Have demonstrated strong leadership skills and commitment to community

Demonstrates initiative, teamwork, and openness

Preference will be given to those who have not previously traveled on a U.S. government funded program.

Fall 2019 Program Dates: October 12 – November 23, 2019.

Selected fellow will learn:

Effective practices in business management (developing a business plan, financing and accounting, human resource management, marketing, strategic planning, and networking, etc.);

Principles of social entrepreneurship and increase the ability to run effective community outreach and public relations campaigns;

Best practices from American colleagues in workforce development, gain exposure to models and innovative and practical ideas and tools in increase effectiveness of these programs;

Increase the ability to think “outside of the box,” and spark creative, innovative approaches to problems, products, and marketplaces;

Acquire new skills and strategies to engage effectively with policymakers and government officials;

Form new or improved strategic partnerships.

Accepting applications starting today until February 15, 2019

Apply online here: www.legacyintl.org/pfp/apply-now

Legacy International has an established record of including individuals with disabilities and has an open and inclusive application process. Persons from all backgrounds and those with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

(Source: US Embassy)