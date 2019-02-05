Talks Resume on Completion of Turkish Projects in Libya

The Turkish-Libyan Contracting Joint Working Group has reportedly agreed to start work on the continuation of the unfinished projects of Turkish companies in Libya.

According to Daily Sabah, the group’s meeting was held under the chairmanship of Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Planning Minister of Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Taher al-Jehaimi.

It adds that the meeting was attended by the Turkish Contractors Association, Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Turkey-Libya Business Council, the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB), the Association of Contractors Doing Business in Libya, as well as the representatives of the employer administrations, running infrastructure and superstructure projects in Libya, infrastructure and transportation projects enforcement agencies, Libyan National Audit Office and the Organization for Development of Administrative Centers (ODAC).

(Source: Daily Sabah)