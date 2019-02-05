Libya Gains one place in Transparency Ranking

By John Lee.

Transparency International has said that Libya’s ranking has risen one place its global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

From a total of 180 countries, Libya came in at number 170; last year’s position was 171 out of 180 countries.

This result puts it on equal ranking with Burundi, behind countries such as Iraq and Venezuela, and just ahead of Sudan and Afghanistan.

Denmark beat New Zealand to first place, with Somalia in last place.

Iran was ranked in 138th place.

The Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople.

