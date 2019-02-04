Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of oil spill response centre at Tobruk Terminal, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of 10.5kv BBC substations, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Maintenance of tanks at Nafoora oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Handling and transportation of hazardous waste, Mabruk Oil Operations
- Engineering support at Al Jurf, Mabruk Oil Operations
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.