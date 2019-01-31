OurLibya Photo Contest

Enter U.S. Embassy Libya’s “Our Libya” Photo Contest and show the world of beauty of Libya’s natural and cultural heritage through your lens!

Libyan amateur and professional photographers are invited to participate in U.S. Embassy Libya’s “Our Libya” Photo Contest, which will showcase the beauty and diversity of Libya’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

Photographic submissions will be accepted through the official “Our Libya” Photo Contest website until February 14, midnight Libyan-time. Finalists will be announced on U.S. Embassy Libya’s Facebook page throughout the month of April. One overall winner will be selected to travel to Tunis to present his/her framed and signed photo to the U.S. Charge d’Affaires.

Who may enter?

The contest is open to Libyan amateur and professional photographers who are 18 years old or older. Submission by Libyan citizens who currently reside in Libya will only be considered for U.S. Embassy Libya’s “Our Libya” Photo Contest. The following individuals are not eligible to participate in the contest: Current U.S. Embassy Libya employees, contractors and family members (defined as spouse, recognized partner, parent, child, sibling, and spouse or “step” of each) and those living in the same household of each such individual.

What to enter:

To participate, photographers may register and submit up to four photos on U.S. Embassy Libya’s “Our Libya” Photo contest’s website here. Submissions will not be accepted via any other platform including Facebook, Twitter, or by email. We will not accept more than one contestant per e-mail address. Each photographer may enter one photo for each of the four categories (for a total of four photos per photographer). Photos must represent one of the four official categories for the “Our Libya” Photo Contest:

The Libyan Experience: Photos related to Libyan cultural traditions, holidays and national commemorations. Natural World: Photos of animals, plants, geographic features and landscapes that are unique to Libya that convey a sense of place. Travel: Photos of recognizable tourist attractions and tourist activities in Libya. Ancient Wonders: Photos of Libya’s historic monuments and sites, including those protected by UNESCO taken for a unique angle or perspective.

To be eligible for any category, a photograph must have been taken by the entrant between January 1, 2018 and February 14, 2019.

Prizes:

The photos of the 12 finalists of U.S. Embassy Libay’s “Our Libya” Photo Contest will be highlighted on our Facebook page throughout the month of April 2019 and will be featured on the U.S. Embassy Libya‘s official 2020 calendar. The Facebook post and the calendar will include a credit and note by each photographer. Each finalist will also receive a copy of the book: The National Parks: America’s Best Idea by Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan.

One overall winner of U.S. Embassy Libya’s “Our Libya” photo contest will receive a new iPad and will be invited to Tunis to present a framed copy of his/her photo to the U.S. Charge d’ Affaires. The overall winner’s travel and lodging fees will be fully covered by U.S. Embassy Libya. The one overall winner is required to confirm the acceptance of the prize in an email reply within 5 business days. If the acceptance is not confirmed by the required date, we reserve the right to select an alternate winner.

The winner must sign a release and license, as well as a declaration of eligibility, before receiving the prize.

Please do not contact us about the status of entries or judging.

How to enter:

Please submit the photos and registration form through U.S. Embassy Libya’s “Our Libya” Photo Contest’s website here.

Photographers may submit one picture per category for a total of four photos per entrant. Photographs must be submitted in .jpeg, .jpg or .gif format, edited for web in sRGB color space, at least 2,000 pixels wide and no larger than 10 MB.

Finalists may be asked to submit an original, unedited digital file. We reserve the right to disqualify incomplete entries and/or contestants who are unable to submit, upon request, a high-resolution photograph of at least 300 dpi at 3,000 pixels on the longest side.

We do not accept digitally enhanced or altered photos. Minor adjustments, including spotting, dodging and burning, sharpening, contrast and slight color adjustment or the digital equivalents are acceptable for all categories. If we determine that a photographer has altered his or her photo, we reserve the right to disqualify his/her participation.

For a photo in which a person is recognizable, you must be prepared to provide a model release from the subject or, in the case of a minor, the subject’s parent or guardian to the embassy upon request. Similarly, entrants whose photos depict other people’s work (such as sculptures, statues, paintings, and other copyrightable works) must be prepared to provide a release from the rights holder. Photos that violate or infringe upon another person’s rights, including but not limited to copyright, are not eligible.

(Link to the release form).

Entry deadline:

All entries must be received through the website by midnight Tripoli time on February 14th, 2019. Only entries submitted through the official “Our Libya” Photo Contest’s website will be considered. Link.

Judging:

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, and originality. The jury panel will select 12 finalists whose photos will be displayed on U.S. Embassy Libya’s Facebook page and its annual calendar. The jury will then choose one winner among the 12 finalists. The 12 finalists will be notified by email on March 15. The finalists’ pictures will be displayed on U.S. Embassy Libya’s Facebook page throughout the month of April 2019. The overall winner will announced online in April 2019.

Conditions of Entry

Submissions must not contain obscenity, explicit sexual material, nudity, profanity, graphic violence, calls or incitement to violence, commercial solicitation or commercial promotion. Submissions must conform to local law and must not contain content or images that could be considered abusive, inflammatory, denigrating, or disrespectful to any groups, individuals or institutions.

Submissions must be original content created by the contestant and must not contain any elements that are protected by someone else’s copyright or otherwise subject to third party intellectual property or proprietary rights, including privacy and publicity rights.

Contestants retain sole ownership of their original work. The submission remains the intellectual property of the contestant, and the U.S. Embassy and the U.S. Government make no claim of copyright as to the work of any individual who enters the contest. Contestant specifically agrees to give us the permission to use all content submitted for purposes of judging the contest. Finalists and winner will be required to grant us, with proper attribution through whatever means they deem appropriate, a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sub-licensable and transferable license to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, and/or display the submission in any media formats and through any media channels in perpetuity in connection with the activities and operations of the contest.

We reserve the right to disqualify, at our sole and absolute discretion, any submission that does not adhere to these criteria and to the intent and substance of these Official Contest Rules.

In the event of any question or difference of views regarding compliance with, interpretation, or application of these content requirements or other provisions of these Official Contest Rules, we reserve the exclusive right to resolve such questions or differences of views at our sole discretion.

If a prize or any portion thereof is unavailable, we, in our sole discretion, reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value and/or specification.

We reserve the right to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the contest at our discretion for any reason.

Contestant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the U.S. Embassy Libya indefinitely beyond the conclusion of the contest.

The U.S. Embassy Libya and the U.S. Government will take reasonable measures to protect privacy data, personally identifiable information, and other sensitive data of contestants.

We assume no liability or responsibility for any loss or harm resulting from any user’s participation in or attempt to participate in the contest or ability or inability to upload, download, or otherwise access any information in connection with participating in the contest. We assume no responsibility or liability for technical problems, or technical malfunctions arising in connection with the operation of the contest, including: hardware or software errors; faulty computer, telephone, cable, satellite, network, electronic, wireless or Internet connectivity, or other online communication problems.

By participating in the contest, the contestant releases the U.S. Embassy Libya from any and all claims related to any personal injury, property damage, or losses of any kind

Contest Sponsors are not liable in the event that any portion of the contest is canceled or delayed due to weather, fire, strike, acts of war or terrorism, or any other reason.

(Source: U.S. Embassy)