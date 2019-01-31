Libya Ranked Second-Last in Good Country Index

By John Lee.

Libya has been ranked second-last out of 153 countries in this year’s Good Country Index, placing it just ahead of Iraq and behind Yemen. Iran was ranked 138th.

The idea of the Good Country Index to measure what each country on earth contributes to the common good of humanity, and what it takes away, relative to its size. Using a wide range of data from the U.N. and other international organisations, each country is given a balance-sheet to show at a glance whether it’s a net creditor to mankind, a burden on the planet, or something in between.

The creator of the Index, Simon Anholt, commented:

“Today as never before, we desperately need a world made of good countries. We will only get them by demanding them: from our leaders, our companies, our societies, and of course from ourselves.”

Top ranking went to Finland, followed by Ireland and Sweden.

(Source: The Good Country Index)