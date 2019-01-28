New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Operations Officer (Movement), IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Field Security Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Protection Coordinator, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Programme Management Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Senior Political Affairs Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Diver, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
