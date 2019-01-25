3F Continues De-Mining work in Tawergha

The Free Fields Foundation (3F), with support from the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), has said it will continue its work in the Tawergha community in 2019 by conducting risk education and explosive ordnance disposal to enable the safe return of IDPs.

3F is a neutral, humanitarian mine action organization based in Tripoli, that seeks to help protect civilians from the threat of explosive remnants of war (ERW). 3F was founded in 2012 while working together with German NGO Saint Barbara. In 2013, SBF stopped operations in Libya and donated all its assets to 3F.

More about 3F’s work in Libya in this article by Mat Nashed.

(Source: 3F)