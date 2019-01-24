Campaign to Stop sending Irish Livestock to Libya

The campaign group Compassion in World Farming has urged lawmakers to ban the export of live animals from Ireland to Libya.

In an opinion piece for The Journal, Caroline Rowley, Spokesperson for the organisation in Ireland, says that in Libya terrified bulls are often strung up by a hind leg while fully conscious, before having their throats slashed at repeatedly until they bleed to death.

“I must point out that this is not halal slaughter,” she adds. “Those rules dictate that the slaughter takes place in one clean stroke. This is a barbaric slaughter.”

She also claims that in one shipment last February, six animals out of 922 died on the way to Libya, reportedly of respiratory illness.

The full article can be read here.

(Source: The Journal)