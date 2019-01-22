New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- ICLA Legal Officer – Education, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Chief Security Officer, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Requisitions Assistant, UNSMIL – United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Country Director, International Medical Corps
- Deputy Chief of Party, Creative Associates International
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
