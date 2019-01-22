Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Travel services, Operation and Maintenance Services, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Production separators at Nafoora field project , Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Water disposal and injection system for the Sarir oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Cathodic protection up grade at Amal Field, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
