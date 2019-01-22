Govt, Central Bank “Fail to Agree 2019 Budget”

By John Lee.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) have reportedly failed to agree a national budget for 2019.

A report from Reuters cites sources familiar with the talks as saying that due to a row over spending priorities, the wrangling could go on until March.

The disagreement is said to relate to the use of revenues from a new fee on hard currency transactions, among other issues.

