Govt, Central Bank “Fail to Agree 2019 Budget”

By on January 22, 2019 in Politics

By John Lee.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) have reportedly failed to agree a national budget for 2019.

A report from Reuters cites sources familiar with the talks as saying that due to a row over spending priorities, the wrangling could go on until March.

The disagreement is said to relate to the use of revenues from a new fee on hard currency transactions, among other issues.

(Source: Reuters)

One Response to Govt, Central Bank “Fail to Agree 2019 Budget”

  1. Mohammed Algodban January 25, 2019 at 9:12 pm #

    Well briv we will see what will happen in the next few weeks.

