NOC, French Ambassador discuss Oil Security

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, received Her Excellency Béatrice le Fraper du Hellen, French Ambassador to Libya, and an accompanying delegation, on January 17, 2019, at NOC’s Tripoli headquarters to discuss the importance of oil sector stability and non-interference in NOC operations.

Parties discussed areas of joint cooperation and the enhancement of commercial opportunities between France and the Libyan oil and gas sector. The two sides also discussed the current security situation across the country and its effects on the oil sector.

Mr Sanalla expressed NOC’s concern related to developments in the South of the country and at the Sharara oil field specifically, citing NOC’s inability to resume normal operations since December 10, 2018.

“The restoration of security at NOC facilities is paramount to avoid further sabotage and theft of equipment. NOC assets and the property of the Libyan people must be protected – thereby allowing oil production to resume. Oil facilities must remain out of the purview of military operations and not used for political or economic leverage. Armed forces in an area where there are oil facilities earn legitimacy through ensuring NOC staff can carry out their work unobstructed and free from harm,” said Sanalla.

The NOC chairman underlined his primary responsibility, the safety and well-being of all NOC staff, denouncing all interference in NOC’s operating environment and the importance of preserving vital national infrastructure in the interest of all Libyan citizens.

The Ambassador stressed France’s support of the role of NOC and its operating companies, and praised the corporation’s recent achievements, despite ongoing security circumstances and national challenges.

(Source: NOC)