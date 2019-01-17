EU Statement on the Resumed Fighting in Tripoli

Statement by the Spokesperson on the resumed fighting in Tripoli

The resumed fighting in Tripoli is a worrying breach of the ceasefire brokered by the UN in September and of the subsequent security arrangements.

We extend condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

We call on everyone involved to uphold the September ceasefire and to end hostilities, protect the civilians and safeguard public and private property.

As recalled by the EU Foreign Minister on 10 December 2018, all those who undermine the political process or threaten the stability of Libya will be held accountable.

We support the efforts by the Libyan Ministry of Interior in coordination with the UN Mission in Libya to implement the necessary security arrangements and restore security and stability in the capital.

The Libyan crisis needs a negotiated solution, it cannot be solved through violence.

(Source: EU)

(Picture credit: Hakeem Gadi)