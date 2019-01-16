Libya: the Battle for Peace in a Failing State

From the Financial Times:



As international attention intensifies on Libya amid longstanding concerns about the flow of migrants to Europe and the risk that Isis fighters being forced out of Syria will seek to exploit the chaos, the UN is leading a fresh drive to bring stability to the Opec member.

It has set an ambitious target of holding elections in the spring, with the aim of bringing the fragmented society under one central authority for the first time in years. Success would mean that Libyans could have a chance to finally use the nation’s rich resources to begin the process of rebuilding a shattered state. Failure would threaten more conflict.

(Source: Financial Times)