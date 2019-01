By John Lee.

Glencore has reportedly lost its exclusive marketing rights for the Sarir and Messla oil export grades.

Sources told Reuters that since the end of 2018 anyone can buy these grades, and that both Shell and BP have taken some.

The Switzerland-based commodities giant originally won the rights to in late 2015, when it was one of the few foreign companies willing to deal with Libya. The arrangement was extended in 2017.

(Source: Reuters)