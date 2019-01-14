Libya: Slow Roll To Salvation

The Government of National Accord (GNA) is now supporting the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its commander Khalifa Hiftar [Haftar], according to a report from Strategy Page.

It says this began when GNA leader Fayez al Sarraj spoke with Hiftar on November 13th when both were at the Libya conference in Italy.

“While many GNA backers want nothing to do with Hiftar (seeing him as another potential dictator) a growing number of Libyans and regional leaders recognize that Hiftar and his LNA are the only force in Libya that has consistently (for over five years) worked to unify the country rather than plunder it. Hiftar has been the most important element of the other Libya government, the HoR (House of Representatives).”

Full article here.