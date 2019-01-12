Budget and Reforms discussed at Tunis Meeting

Saddek Omar Elkaber, Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), participated in the ninth session of the Libyan Economic Dialogue on 10th of January in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

Results of the Economic Reforms were discussed during the meeting, and the budget arrangements of 2018 and 2019 were reviewed in advance to guarantee managing a higher amount of development projects for the sake of ensuring a financial and economic stability in Libya.

They also supporting all efforts to increase production rates of oil, improve the economy and increase the role of the private sector.

(Source: CBL)