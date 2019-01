By John Lee.

Libya reportedly plans to more than double its oil production by 2021.

According to Reuters, National Oil Company (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla told a news conference that output would reach 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) if security and stability are strengthened.

Current output is around 953,000 bpd, less than its pre-civil war capacity of 1.6 million bpd.

(Source: Reuters)