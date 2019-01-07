New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- International Consultant (Snr Electoral Security Advisor), UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Feasibility study on the establishment of a Community Center, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Finance Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Supply Chain Team Leader, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Sources: UN, EU)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
