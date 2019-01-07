Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Marine Terminal Management, Operation and Maintenance Services, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Provision of Supply Vessel services to offshore Bouri Field, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Rotary-wing air transportation Services to offshore Fields, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Tubular requirements of Drilling Engineering Department, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Casing requirements of Drilling Engineering Department, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Wellhead requirements of Drilling Engineering Department, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
