Training on medicines forecasting and quantification organised in Libya thanks to the EU

The training of pharmacists from two hospitals, 12 primary health care centers and 12 primary health care units in Tobruk municipality took place on 25-26 Dec 2018.

Tobruk is one of the six selected municipalities in Libya benefitting from the ongoing training on medicines forecasting and quantification, under the EU-supported SHAMS project implemented by the World Health Organization (WHO), Libya.

The aim of the training is to equip health workers responsible for forecasting and quantification, with skills and knowledge of modern methods of forecasting and quantification, and familiarise them with the Libyan Essential Medicines List (EML), which will henceforth be used as a basis for medicines selection in Libya.

(Source: EU)