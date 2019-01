By John Lee.

A consignment of 1,000 bulls were reportedly shipped from Ireland to Libya in the closing days of 2018.

The shipment of Friesians, Aberdeen Anguses, Herefords and continentals was organised by Curzon Livestock, according to Agriland.

The compnay hopes that this contract could form the basis of regular and consistent shipments of Irish cattle to Libya in 2019.

(Source: Agriland)

(Photo: Ian Paterson)