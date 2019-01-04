UNICEF, NRC in Partnership for Children’s Education

By John Lee.

The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has signed its first partnership agreement for 2019 with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to provide education for children in Tripoli and Benghazi, including displaced people.

In a statement, UNICEF said innovative teaching models will be implemented in public schools and community schools while ensuring national participation (Ministry of Education, municipal education offices) to transfer knowledge and expertise, and contribute to capacity development.

(Source: UNICEF)