New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Maintenance of supply department store at Ghanfooda site, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of two desalters and two oil heaters at Nafoora, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Electrical power supply to new station “K” and satellite “L,O and Y” Nafoora oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Desludging and Cleaning of Stabilized Condensate Tank at Wafa, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- National Oil Corporation Buildings in Benghazi, National Oil Corporation (NOC)
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Hamada Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of 3.3kv power cable from GC-1 to Refinery, Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
