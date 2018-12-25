By Ernest Massiah, Moustafa Abdalla, and Kent Garber.

Is there a doctor in the house? The challenge of primary health care in Libya

Seven years of ongoing conflict have left the Libyan health system near collapse.

Nearly 80 percent of foreign health workers who formed the core of the pre-2011 system have left. Recruitment of new workers is difficult, and remaining providers function under extremely difficult conditions.

The militarization of health facilities and humanitarian aid has affected access and working conditions—staff have been threatened at gunpoint, beaten, and kidnapped. The looting, shelling, and destruction of medical facilities have led to chronic drug and equipment shortages, staff shortages, and increases in the price of medicines.

(Source: Brookings Institution)