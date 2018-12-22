Korea contributes US$1m to Stabilization Facility for Libya

His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Libya, Mr. Sungsoo Choi, and UNDP Resident Representative a.i., Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, signed an agreement today to increase South Korea’s contribution to the Stabilization Facility–Stronger for Libya, by further US$ 1 million.

So far, approximately two million people are benefitting from services restored by the Facility in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Sirt, Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli.

“The Republic of Korea will continue to closely work with Libyan and international partners for stabilizing and rebuilding Libya. I hope our contribution to the next phase of the Stabilization Facility of Libya (SFL) will further contribute to bringing tangible results for the lives of Libyan people in need,” stated His Excellency Ambassador Choi.

“I am glad that SFL is further reinforcing efforts to address some of the most immediate challenges Libya is facing. I would like to thank the Republic of Korea for this contribution. I also acknowledge professional engagement and valuable inputs of our Korean counterparts to supporting Libyan partners in identifying most pertinent stabilization needs and designing and implementing specific programmatic interventions under SFL 2- Stronger for Libya,’’ said Mr. Hajiyev.

With this new donation, the funds provided by South Korea to UNDP Libya initiatives total US$ 3 million.

The new SFL—Stronger for Libya will continue to enhance the capacity of the Government to deliver services to citizens, now giving a more effective voice to women and youth, and ensuring that local strategies flow from, are linked to, and contribute to reaching the national goal of strengthening the legitimate and internationally recognized state authorities and fostering national unity for all Libyans.

(Source: UNDP)