Over 1,800 Police to be Trained in New Centres in Tripoli

Over 1,800 Police and Judicial Police Officers to be Trained in Newly Rehabilitated Centres in Tripoli

The President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, and the Special Representative of Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ghassan Salame, inaugurated today, three recently rehabilitated police training facilities in Tripoli.

The rehabilitated facilities – the Police Technical School, the Judicial Police Training Institute and the Police College – will house trainings for Libyan police and judicial police officers.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Sarraj affirmed the importance of a revitalized police force, adding that “a trained, disciplined and regular force is crucial for the strengthening rule of law in the country and advancing the implementation of the new security arrangements in the Capital.”

During the event, the GNA and the UN announced the launch of a training programme for 1500 police and 330 judicial police officers. Over the coming month, police and judicial police officers will be trained based on new curricula that integrate human rights principles with effective policing methodologies and techniques. Their training will also include community policing, sensitivities towards vulnerable communities such as internally displaced persons and case management.

Speaking to graduates, Salame said that “This is an important day, a great day. The UN is proud to be given the opportunity to contribute to the revitalization and boosting of the police force. You are responsible for providing security and safety of the Libyan people, who want to live without fear and intimidation.”

The ceremony was attended by GNA Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha, and a high-level delegation visiting from the UN headquarters in New York and includes the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Directors for the Regional Bureau for Arab States and Crisis Bureau, Mourad Wahba and Asako Okai, respectively, as well as UN Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller.

“The UN stands ready to support the capacity building of Libya’s institutions and contribute to long-term security and stability necessary to enable sustainable development in the country,” said Wahbe, adding that “there can be no national development without security.”

The police facilities were rehabilitated by the Policing and Security joint Programme, implemented by UNSMIL and UNDP in partnership with Ministries of Interior and Justice.

“This training program was designed by national expertise with valuable support from the UN and friendly states. It aims to enhance the quality level of Libyan security personnel,” said Bashagha.

The programme aims to help develop national capacities to improve safety and security in Libya through more effective, community-oriented policing and rule of law services. The programme has been initiated in Tripoli with funding contributions from the Netherlands, United States, Germany, and UNDP HQ as well as the Government of National Accord to contribute to the security arrangements.

(Source: UNDP)