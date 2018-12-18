New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- 6×6 truck, Zueitina Oil Company
- Refurbishment of Laboratory Building (Messla and Nafoora), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Environmental Baseline Survey Nafoora Augila, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Disinfection & Pest Control Services at Contract Area E, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Remediation & Reclamation of Water Pits at Abu Attifel, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Waste collection, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Disinfection & Pest Control Services at Contract Area’s C, D, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Travel and Accommodation, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Maintenance of tanks, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of shipping yard office building at Tobruk Terminal, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
