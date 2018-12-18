New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Psychosocial Support Assistant, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Officer – (Psychosocial Support and Referrals), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Protection Assistant (Monitoring and Outreach), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Security Assistant, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Education Finance Expert, Social Impact, Inc.
- Education ICT Expert, Social Impact, Inc.
- Education Human Resources Expert, Social Impact, Inc.
- Education Institutional Capacity Assessment Expert, Social Impact, Inc.
(Sources: UN, EU)
