Zintan Health, Water and Waste Mgt Projects

NOC and UNDP oversee Zintan health, water and waste management projects

Senior figures from National Oil Corporation (NOC), Spanish partner Repsol, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) visited Zintan on 15 December, 2018, to review the successful implementation of recently funded social impact projects.

Members of the Municipal Council expressed their gratitude and appreciation of the city’s improved health, water, and waste management services. The NOC delegation stressed the importance of community liaison and emphasis placed on sustainable development by the corporation across the country.

Mr Khaled Bukhtwa, general manager of NOC’s General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development, Mrs Randa Gritli, Repsol’s head of Sustainable Development, and Mr Mohammed Salih, UNDP project management director, visited the city’s women’s hospital to inspect the functioning of a donated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) device and review its diagnosis of pathology cases.

A fire engine, provided by NOC, was additionally delivered to Zintan Airport. The Municipal Council also announced that it has connected a water well to the main network, drilled by NOC, to the benefit of the local Zintani population.

According to NOC’s Khaled Bukhtwa:

“The corporation and partners are proud to support Zintan and the local population with these key initiatives. Recent rising national oil revenues and maintained production allow us to continue to contribute to social development in oil hosting communities. This remains a key driver and focus for the corporation.”

NOC has previously provided Zintan city with numerous other devices and equipment, such as: 20 submersible pumps; 6 centrifugal pumps; solar energy systems in key departments for three city hospitals; three water tankers, one sewerage car, two garbage trucks and accompanying equipment; two ambulances, and three 500 kva generators.

(Source: NOC)