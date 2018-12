By John Lee.

Italy has reportedly reappointed Giuseppe Maria Buccino Grimaldi (pictured) to the post of Ambassador to Tripoli.

He had previously held the same post from 2011 to 2015.

According to ANSA, he replaces Giuseppe Perrone, who has been appointed as Italy’s new Ambassador to Iran.

Ambassador Grimaldi’s CV can be viewed here (Italian)

(Source: ANSA)