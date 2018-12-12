European Council adopts Conclusions on Libya

The Council adopted conclusions on Libya. The Council welcomes the outcome of the Conference for Libya hosted by Italy in Palermo on 12 and 13 November 2018, which followed the Paris Conference held on 29 May 2018.

The Council states that the status quo in Libya is a prevalent source of instability and insecurity for the Libyan people, its neighbours, and the entire region. It reiterates that there can only be a political solution to the Libyan crisis, and that this needs to come from the Libyans themselves through an inclusive political process, with full and equal participation and representation of women, and in full respect of international law, including human rights.

The conclusions express the EU and member states’ full support to the recalibrated action plan presented by the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ghassan Salamé on 8 November to the UN Security Council. The EU and its members states will actively accompany its three strands – political, security and economic – in line with the long-term comprehensive coherent approach to support the UN-led process towards transition and reconciliation.

The Council will also address issues related to security, economic policy, stabilisation and migration.

(Source: EU)