Stronger for Libya – the New Stabilization Facility

Libyan authorities, international community present Stabilization Facility Stronger for Libya

Senior representatives of the Libyan Ministry of Planning, the international community, United Nations (UN) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) met today in Tripoli to present the new Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

The new strategy of the Facility includes narrowly-tailored local stabilization objectives and a more inclusive national goal that fosters unity for all Libyans. It ensures the voices of women and youth are heard, improves mechanisms for local planning and coordination, and emphasizes boosting municipal capacities.

The next phase of the programme, being rolled out under the motto of Stronger for Libya, will encourage wider partnership arrangements with Libyan institutions, civil society organizations, international stakeholders and other UN agencies.

“We seek to ensure that the new vision of the Stabilization Facility in Libya is more effective and includes several other municipalities in accordance with the priority of the Ministry of Planning in cooperation with UNDP”, stated Hon. Minister of Planning, Dr. Taher Jehaimi, at a press conference.

“The SFL has demonstrated its ability to deliver effective support for improved public service infrastructure across Libya, bringing tangible results and making tangible changes in people lives despite the challenges,” declared Ms. Maria do Valle Ribeiro, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya.

“This new phase will give even greater impact in stronger connection between central government, local authorities and citizens, and it will also enhance the role of women and youth to achieve stabilization in Libya”.

“UNDP considers SFL to be the most valuable tool for promoting localized SDGs agenda and filling the Goals with Libya specific value emanating from tangible improvements in lives of ordinary people,” UNDP Resident Representative a.i., Mr. Sultan Hajiyev said.

Launched in 2016, the SFL has raised US$ 61.6 million from 14 donors, including Libya, undertaking 285 projects in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Tripoli, Bani Walid and Sirt. Approximately two million people are already benefitting from services restored by the Facility.

SFL—Stronger for Libya will continue to contribute to the stability and recovery efforts of government authorities and the international community, now strengthening the connection between central Government, local authorities and citizens to foster national unity.

(Source: UNDP)