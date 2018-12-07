EU Delegation meets with General Haftar

Head of the EU Delegation to Libya Alan Bugeja has visited Benghazi where he had a lengthy meeting with General Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar in Rajma, covering the various aspects of the situation in the country, including the security situation as well as efforts to advance the political process.

Ambassador Bugeja reiterated the EU’s unyielding support to UN SRSG Ghassan Salame’s Action Plan aiming to find a lasting political solution to the current stalemate. He stressed the EU’s firm commitment to build a strong partnership with unified Libyan institutions and to work through its Delegation with all Libyans in all regions, and hoped to expand his presence throughout Libya in the next months.

Ambassador Bugeja also met with Head of Benghazi Municipality Steering Committee Saqar Omran Bujewari to review the humanitarian and socio-economic situation as well as the progress of EU-funded development projects in the city.

(Source: EU)