UK praises NOC’s role in Preserving Libyan Livelihoods

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanalla received His Excellency United Kingdom Ambassador to Libya, Mr Frank Baker, on November 26, 2018, at NOC headquarters in Tripoli.

Ambassador Baker stressed the importance of international community and Libyan institutional support for NOC as the country’s primary source of income, praising the corporation and its board for its determination to sustain the economic recovery.

The meeting addressed several important issues including actions taken by the corporation and Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) to combat fuel smuggling. Parties also discussed further potential cooperation and investment opportunities with British companies to support the development of the oil and gas sector.

“NOC is constantly striving to maintain and increase production, in cooperation with the IOC’s and within available budgets. A crucial element to our success, however, is improving oil facility security; for both our staff and continuity of supply assurance,” said Sanalla.

Mr Baker expressed his optimism that stability could return to Libya as production rates steadily return to normal levels; in spite of current difficult circumstances, and security breaches faced.

(Source: NOC)