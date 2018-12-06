Netherlands donates another $1.3m to Stabilization Facility

Dutch Ambassador to Libya, H.E. Mr. Lars Tummers, met in Tripoli with The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, to discuss the next steps for the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

During the event, Ambassador Tummers announced a new contribution of US$ 1.3 million to the Facility.

“Improving the living conditions for Libyan communities across the country in close cooperation with the Libyan authorities, is one of the key priorities of the Netherlands. The next phase of the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) will promote delivery of everyday services by making municipalities and local peace structures stronger and better equipped to take responsibility. We are convinced this facility will make a positive contribution to national stabilization and cohesion,” he said.

With this donation, the funding committed by the Netherlands Government to the SFL reaches $3.3 million.

On his part, UNDP Country Director, Mr. Hajiyev, highlighted the importance of this contribution to the SFL.

“Delivering by overcoming challenges is what UNDP does well in crises countries. Most importantly, for UNDP to support Libyans in leaving this challenging period behind, we need the support of our donors. To this end The Netherlands is a key partner. This contribution channeled through SFL will be transformed to bring specific and tangible changes in the lives of people, which we consider to be among the key preconditions in advancing the SDGs in Libya”, he stated.

Since April 2016, SFL projects have rehabilitated damaged public infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools, and provide essential equipment, such as ambulances and water pumps. The projects were supported by a capacity boost to local government and the development of local conflict management processes. Now the multi-country initiative is launching a new way forward, “SFL, Stronger for Libya,” which aims to strengthen the legitimate and internationally recognized state authorities and foster national unity for all Libyans.

(Source: UNDP)