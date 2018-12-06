EU supports Training Program for Libyan Women

An EU-supported training program for women in the city of Misurata was concluded last week in the framework of the Libyan Women’s Support Project in the Public Sector, supported by the European Union in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation in the Government of Al-Wefaq and in coordination with UK-based Crown Agents.

About 70 women from 17 public sectors participated in the program. The training program lasted 8 days at a rate of 5 hours per day and was implemented by three specialised trainers with a number of qualified facilitators.

The program aims at the self-development of women and enable them to create a balanced environment between their personal and practical lives, and provide them with the knowledge, experience and skills that will enhance their role in society.

(Source: EU)