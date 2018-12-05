Is Libya Finally Ready for Peace?

By Frederic Wehrey and Jalel Harchaoui.

ity Libyans for the pageantry of their international summits. Over the years, at palaces, resorts, and hotels across several continents, the country’s factional leaders have met, shepherded by earnest-looking Western ministers and heads of state.

Action plans are laid out and deadlines set. The participants emerge with verbal promises of consensus, a photo op, sometimes even a hug. Meanwhile, back in Libya citizens languish under warring militias, economic misery, and aloof elites.

Invariably, after each summit, vows pronounced in remote locales disintegrate on contact with these more proximate realities.

On November 12–13, Italy’s populist government played host to the latest such event, this time in the city of Palermo, Sicily.

Click here to view the full report.

(Source: Foreign Affairs)