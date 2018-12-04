UK “Leads the Way” as Libya Re-Opens for Business

By Frank Baker, UK Ambassador to Libya.

“The meetings in Aberdeen, in May, and this week in Tunis, have shown that the UK is a key partner for Libya in boosting oil production,” Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), said at the recent trade mission hosted in Tunis by the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC).

I could not have put it better.

The LBBC event – themed, “Building Bridges Together” – brought together over 60 representatives of the UK oil and gas industry to meet more than 120 of their Libyan business counterparts.

Click here to view the full article.

(Source: FCO)